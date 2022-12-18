Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Gets Stage Play Adaptation in Summer 2023

Teaser video for stage play adaptation revealed

The Jump Festa '23 event on Sunday revealed that Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga will get a stage play adaptation in summer 2023. A website for the stage play adaptation also opened on Sunday and revealed a teaser video:

Fumiya Matsuzaki is in charge of production, Imagine Ito is directing the stage play, and Shinjirō Kameda is writing the script.

Kōmoto launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's 14th volume on December 2, and will publish the 15th volume on February 3.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The manga's television anime adaptation will premiere in April 2023.