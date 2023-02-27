Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Gets 2nd Novel

Mashle: Mash Burnedead to Fukkatsu no Jumon novel releases on April 4

The official Twitter account of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga announced on Monday that it will get a second novel titled Mashle: Mash Burnedead to Fukkatsu no Jumon (Mashle: Mash Burnedead and the Resurrection Spell) by Kiyoko Hoshi. The novel will debut on April 4.

© 甲本一/集英社

The second novel will feature stories about Mash and other characters including Rayne Ames and Orter Madl. The novel also teased that the characters' fate in the novel can change depending on the choices the readers will make.

Hoshi also wrote the manga's first novel adaptation titled Mashle Mash: Burndead to Bōken no Sho 1 (Mashle Mash: Burndead and the Book of Adventure 1), which released in May 2022.

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The series entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on February 3.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print.

The manga's anime adaptation will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The series is getting a stage play adaptation in summer.