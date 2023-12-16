Mashle: Magic and Muscles Gets 2nd Stage Play in Summer 2024

1s stage play ran in July

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed that Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is inspiring a second stage play in summer 2024.

Image via Mashle: Magic and Muscles stage play's website © 甲本 一／集英社 ©「マッシュル-MASHLE-」THE STAGE製作委員会

The first stage play adaptation ran in Tokyo and Hyogo in July 2023.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time taining and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The anime's first season premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it streamed an English dub.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc , the second anime season, will premiere on January 6.

The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020, and ended in July. Shueisha published the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, on October 4. The franchise also includes several novels.