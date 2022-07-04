Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Listed as 'Complete' Anime Adaptation

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Hajime Kōmoto 's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga is listing that the anime will be a "complete" anime adaptation. The anime will premiere in 2023, and Aniplex is involved in the production.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th volume, which shipped on Monday.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020.

