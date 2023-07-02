Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Ends

Manga's 18th, final volume ships on October 4

This year's 31st issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Monday.

Shueisha will publish the manga's 18th and final compiled book volume, as well as a fanbook, on October 4.

The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped in July 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 16th volume on April 4, and it will publish the 17th volume on Tuesday.

Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:

This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!

The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The franchise also includes two novels and an upcoming stage play adaptation.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is streaming an English dub .

The anime's second season will premiere in January. The new season will cover the Shinkakusha Kōho Senbatsu Shiken-Hen (Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc).

The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.