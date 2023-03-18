News
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Anime Reveals Full Promo Video, More Cast & Staff, Theme Song Artists, April 7 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A preview screening for the television anime of Hajime Kōmoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga unveiled the anime's full promotional video, second key visual, more cast and staff members, theme song artists, and April 7 premiere.
The newly announced cast members are:
Yuichiro Umehara as Abel Walker
Hiroki Nanami as Abyss Razor
The newly announced staff members are:
- Sub-Character Design: Saki Hisamatsu, Nozomi Goto
- Action Directors: Takeshi Matsuda, Hiroaki Gōda
- Color Key Artist: Hitoki Takeda
- Art Setting: Hideyasu Narita
- Art Director: Yu Saito
- Compositing Director of Photography: Akihito Suzuki
- CG Director: Daisuke Fukuda
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Effects: Yui Ando
- Sound Production: INSPION Edge
Taiiku Okazaki is performing the opening theme song "Knock Out," and musical group Philosophy no Dance is performing the ending theme song "Shū Cream Funk" (Cream Puff Funk).
The anime will premiere on April 7 at 24:00 (effectively, April 8 at midnight or April 7 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 channels, before running on other channels.
Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.
The anime's previously announced cast includes:
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Mash Burnedead
- Reiji Kawashima as Finn Ames
- Kaito Ishikawa as Lance Crown
- Takuya Eguchi as Dot Barrett
- Reina Ueda as Lemon Irvine
- Hiroaki Hirata as Narrator
Tomonari Tanaka (Engage Kiss, Visual Prison) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures. Yousuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia all six seasons, Mobile Suit Gundam 00) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hisashi Higashijima (key animation on Tada Never Falls in Love) is the character designer. Masaru Yokoyama (2019 Fruits Basket, Astra Lost in Space) is composing the music.
The anime is listed as a "complete" anime adaptation.
The manga entered its final arc with the 12th compiled book volume, which shipped on July 4. Shueisha published the manga's 15th volume on February 3.
Both Viz Media's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English. Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print. Shueisha describes the manga:
This is a world of magic where magic is used for everything. But deep in the forest exists a young man who spends his time training and bulking up. He can't use magic, but he enjoys a peaceful life with his father. But one day, his life is put in danger! Will his muscular body protect him from the magic users who are out to get him? Powerfully trained muscles crush magic as this abnormal magical fantasy begins!
The series launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan in January 2020. The franchise also includes two novels and an upcoming stage play adaptation.
Source: Comic Natalie