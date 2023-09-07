Undead Unluck, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Manga Get Novels

Undead Unluck: Romantic na Hiteisha no Kyūjitsu novel premieres ahead of October 6 anime debut

Image via Shueisha © Totsuka Yoshifumi

Shueisha revealed the Undead Unluck and Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga are receiving new novels with listings on its site, titled Undead Unluck : Romantic na Hiteisha no Kyūjitsu (Undead Unluck: The Romantic Denier's Day Off, pictured at right) and Mashle Mash: Burndead to Gangan Ikōze (Mashle Mash: Go for it with Burndead, pictured below left) respectively.

Both novels will debut on October 4.

Undead Unluck released its first novel, Undead Unluck : Fuzoroi na Union no Nichijō (Undead Unluck: The Daily Life of the Uneven Union), in February. Mashle: Magic and Muscles has had two novels titled Mashle - MASHLE -: Mash Burndead to Fukkatsu no Jumon (Mashle-MASHLE-: Mash Burndead and the Book of Resurrection), which came out in April, and Mashle - MASHLE -: Burndead to Bōken no Sho 1 (Mashle-MASHLE-: Burndead and the Book of Adventure 1), which came out in May.

Yoshifumi Tozuka published the Undead Unluck manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally.

Weekly Shounen Jump announced the manga's anime adaptation in August 2022. The anime will premiere on October 6.



Image via Shueisha © Hajime Komoto

The Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020. The magazine published the final chapter in July and the final volume will ship in October. The franchise also includes a stage play adaptation.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is streaming an English dub.



Sources: Shueisha (link 2)