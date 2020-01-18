Viz Media Moves Up Time for Release of Shonen Jump Manga, Adds Undead Unluck Manga

Viz Media announced on Friday that it will now release new chapters of manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. ET. In instances where Weekly Shonen Jump releases in Japan on days other than Mondays (the magazine often releases on Saturday when there is a Monday holiday in Japan), Viz Media 's release time may change from the normal time.

The new release time equates to 12:00 a.m. on Mondays in Japan. Shueisha releases its Weekly Shonen Jump magazine digitally in Japan on Mondays at 5:00 a.m. JST.

Starting in December 2018 with the launch of Viz Media 's new Shonen Jump service, Viz Media published new chapters from Weekly Shonen Jump in English digitally on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. ET. This new system pushes up the release time by five hours.

Viz Media also announced on Wednesday that it will publish Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck manga in English. The manga will launch in Weekly Shonen Jump 's eighth issue on Monday, and is the first of three new manga debuting in January and February in the magazine.

Additionally, Viz Media began streaming a video on Friday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the new Shonen Jump service. The video features Eiichiro Oda drawing the character Luffy from his One Piece manga.

Under Viz Media 's new Shonen Jump subscription service that debuted in December 2018, users pay US$1.99 per month to have access to the Shonen Jump simulpub manga, some simulpub manga from other related magazines such as Jump SQ. , the entire back-catalog of those manga and select past Shonen Jump manga, and access to the back-catalog of manga from other magazines such as Golden Kamuy and Tokyo Ghoul ). The latest three chapters of all ongoing series are also available for free on Viz Media 's website and app. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump subscription service is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, the Philippines, Singapore, and India.

Shueisha then launched the MANGA Plus website and app worldwide except in Japan, China, and South Korea in January 2019. MANGA Plus also publishes new chapters of Shonen Jump manga in English (and Spanish and Thai) digitally. The first and latest chapter of each series are available for free.

Thanks to ravegrl for the news tip.