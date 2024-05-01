Murai in Love Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast, Ending Song Artists, October TV Debut

The official website for the anime of Junta Shima 's Murai in Love ( Murai no Koi ) manga started streaming the anime's first main promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals the anime's October television premiere in Japan and new cast members, and previews the ending theme song "Suko." by rock band Yabai T-Shirt Ya-san.

The anime's staff also revealed its key visual:

Image via Murai in Love anime's website © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Kōhei Amasaki as Kiriyama

Haruki Ishiya as Hirai

Masaya Matsukaze as Yamakado

The anime also casts Hōchū Ohtsuka as the narrator.

It was previously announced that the series will exclusively premiere on the Disney+ service this fall.

The anime stars:

Kengo Takanashi as Murai

as Murai Yōko Hikasa as Ayano Tanaka

as Ayano Tanaka Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hitotose

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House , The Way of the Househusband ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga in the Line Manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization in June 2022. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April to May June 2022.