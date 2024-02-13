Murai in Love Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, Fall Disney+ Debut

The official website for the anime of Junta Shima 's Murai in Love ( Murai no Koi ) manga opened with a teaser promotional video on Wednesday, Valentine's Day. The teaser announces the anime's main cast, main staff, and fall premiere exclusively on the Disney+ service. The anime will also air on television in Japan, but the staff has not specified its broadcast timeframe.

© 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kengo Takanashi as Murai

as Murai Yōko Hikasa as Ayano Tanaka

as Ayano Tanaka Nobunaga Shimazaki as Hitotose

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Susumu Yamakawa ( Back Street Girls: Gokudols , Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House , The Way of the Househusband ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Ruka Kawada is composing the music. Jin Aketagawa is the sound director.

Image via Comic Natalie © 島順太・KADOKAWA／アニメ村井の恋製作委員会

The manga centers on the titular Murai, an unassuming high school boy who confesses his love for the teacher Tanaka, a woman who is a fan of otome games for girls. When Tanaka curtly refuses Murai's advances, Murai returns the next day a changed man: new hair, new style, all emulating Tanaka's favorite character from an otome game. Now Murai sets out on his quest to be Tanaka's dream man.

Shima launched the manga in the Line Manga service under Kadokawa 's Gene Line label in June 2018, and ended its serialization in June 2022. Kadokawa published seven compiled book volumes for the manga.

The manga inspired a live-action series that ran for eight episodes on TBS from April to May June 2022.

Sources: Murai in Love anime's website, Mantan Web





