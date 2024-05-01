Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Anime Gets 2nd Season in Fall 2025

Anime's first season premiered in 2018

The official website for Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , the television anime of writer Midori Yūma and illustrator Laruha 's Kakuriyo Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking) light novel series, announced that the series will have a second season in fall 2025, and revealed a teaser visual on Wednesday.

The novels' 2023 manga adaptation artist Tsugaru Toba also drew an illustration to celebrate the second season announcement:

Image via Tsugaru Toba's X/Twitter account © Tsugaru Toba

The anime's first season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation also released the anime on home video in 2019.

The series centers on a female college student named Aoi (voiced by Nao Tōyama ), who inherited the ability to see spirits from her late grandfather. Aoi prides herself on her cooking. One day she's feeding some agricultural spirits when suddenly a god and the master of the Tenjin-ya inn appears and takes Aoi away. He says that due to her grandfather's debts, she must become his bride. Aoi hates this idea and instead declares that she will pay back her grandfather's debt by working at the Tenjin-ya.

Yūma launched the novel series in Kadokawa 's Fujimi L Bunko imprint in 2015, and Kadokawa published the 12th volume in March 2022.

Toba launched a new manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in January 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 8.

The novels have a separate ongoing manga adaptation by Waco Ioka , which launched in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine and website in April 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th volume on February 1. Viz Media has licensed the manga, and is releasing it under the title Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- . Viz Media shipped the ninth volume on April 9.