Nintendo Enters Agreement with Embracer Group to Acquire Shiver Entertainment

announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with Embracer Group AB to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Miami-based game developer Shiver Entertainment, Inc. and make it a wholly owned subsidiary. With Shiver,plans to secure resources for porting and developing games. Shiver will continue to port and develop software for multiple platforms even after becoming part of thegroup.'s acquisition will be completed after all relevant customary closing conditions are satisfied.

Since December 2012, Shiver has partnered with publishers and developers for large scale title developments. The company has worked on porting and developing games such as Hogwarts Legacy and Mortal Kombat 1 .

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa revealed on May 7 that the company will announce the successor to the Switch console within the company's current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu