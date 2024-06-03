Comix Wave Films Announces New President

File Photo Photo by Rafael Pineda

announced on Friday that, the company's current president, has been transferred to representative director and chairman, and managing directorhas been promoted to representative director and president. The change of officers is effective as of May 28.

Aside from Kawaguchi and Tokunaga, the new management also consists of Kazuki Sunami as the new managing director, and Ai Gensa as executive officer.

CoMix Wave Films also announced that it has established a capital alliance with anime background art company Bihou, Inc. Bihou implemented a third-party allocation of shares, which CoMix Wave Films accepted. Kawaguchi will be part of Bihou's management as a part-time director.

CoMix Wave Films was established in 2007 when then-director Kawaguchi split and acquired CoMix Waves' (formerly CW) animation business division as part of a management buyout (MBO). Aside from animation production, the company also handles planning, financing, distribution, and rights management. Kawaguchi has served as the company's representative director and president since its founding, and this is the first time that the company has changed president.

Tokunaga joined Telecom Animation Film in 2014 and served as production manager since 2017. Tokunaga transferred to CoMix Wave Films and worked as production manager in 2020.

CoMix Wave Films is best known for producing and distributing the anime films of director Makoto Shinkai , beginning from his first film Voices of a Distant Star , until his recent popular hits your name. , Weathering With You , and Suzume .