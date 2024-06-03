Texas' AnimeFest to Hold Its Last Large-Scale Event in July

Event to take place at Loews Arlington & Convention Center on July 25-28

Image via AnimeFest's website © AnimeFest, World Fandom Organization

The AnimeFest convention's social media accounts announced on Saturday that this year's event will be its last large-scale event. The event will take place at the Loews Arlington & Convention Center in Arlington, Texas from July 25 through July 28.

The event will include a dealer room, cosplay competition, an Art Show exhibiting anime fan art for sale, a GameFest featuring video game demos, an arcade, and tabletop games, as well as an IdolFest on July 26.

Evil Genius Games is sponsoring the event.

The World Fandom organization has hosted the convention for 32 years. The non-profit plans to focus its resources on more scaled-down events in the future.

The Texas-based anime convention A-Kon announced in February that it was postponing the A-Kon 33 event.

