Texas' A-Kon 33 Convention Postponed

Last event was held in June 2023

Image via A-Kon's Twitter account

The officialaccount for the Texas-based anime convention A-Kon announced on Thursday that it is postponing its A-Kon 33 event.

The staff noted that the ripple effects from the pandemic caused unexpected challenges, which compounded with A-Kon's own "unique challenges." The statement explained that during the pandemic, the con set up a Board of Investors to keep the event "financially afloat." However, the Board of Investors has run into funding delays, and the state of Texas had promised subsidies to cover certain expenses, but those are also delayed. The staff stated they are "unable to honor [their] agreements with [their] venues, reboot [their] website, sign talent, or move forward with planning the con" until the funding arrives.

The staff asked those who pre-registered for the event to look out for an upcoming e-mail about the refund process.

As with many other anime cons in 2020, A-Kon canceled the event planned for May 2020 due to the pandemic. The organizers had tentatively planned for an event in June 2021, but that was delayed as well to 2022.

The event was held at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas from June 3-5, 2022, and then another event was held at the same venue on June 2-4, 2023.

The convention was first held in 1990, and is North America's longest-running anime convention.