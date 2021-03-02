Texas' A-Kon Convention Delayed Again to 2022

Customers can transfer registration to next year's event or request refund

Texas anime convention A-Kon announced on Monday that this year's convention has been postponed due to the current state of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Customers can transfer their registration to next year's A-Kon event, or they can request a refund until April 4.

The staff has not yet revealed the location and dates for next year's convention.

This year's event was tentatively scheduled to be held in Texas from June 24-27.

Last year's convention was postponed due to concerns about COVID-19. It was scheduled to be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from May 21-24, 2020.

Staff changed the venue of the convention from Fort Worth to Dallas in 2019.

Thanks to metalray for the news tip.

Source: A-Kon