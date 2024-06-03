A Few Moments of Cheers Film Streams 2nd Video Clip

Video shows high school student Asaya Kanata, teacher Yu Orie's first meeting

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Emotion label started streaming the second main film clip for screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio 's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) on Monday. The video shows the moment when Kanata and Yu meet for the first time.

The film's staff also revealed the special present for moviegoers. From the film's opening day on June 14 until June 20, moviegoers will get a four-page "sequel comic" (sample image below) drawn by the film's art director and character designer Magotsuki . The comic depicts what happens to the four main characters after the main story. From June 21 to 27, moviegoers will get the original guitar pick that appears in the main story (also seen in the video above).

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The film will premiere in Japan on June 14.

The film stars:

The film's story begins when a high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Rock band Frederic will perform the film's theme song "Cyan."

Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , and also Toei Animation 's latest original anime Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Noriyoshi Konuma is the sound director, and Tomoyuki Kono is in charge of music. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.