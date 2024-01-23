News
Love Live! Writer Jukki Hanada Unveils Original Anime Film, A Few Moments of Cheers
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Screenwriter Jukki Hanada, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio announced a new original anime film titled A Few Moments of Cheers (Sūfunkan no Yell o) on Wednesday. The film will open in Japan in early summer.
The film's story begins when high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.
The cast includes:
Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium, the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!!, as well as the upcoming Girls Band Cry.
Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the character designer. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.
Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.
Sources: A Few Moments of Cheers film's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.