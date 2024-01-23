Love Live! Writer Jukki Hanada Unveils Original Anime Film, A Few Moments of Cheers

Screenwriter Jukki Hanada , music video production group Hurray! , and 100Studio announced a new original anime film titled A Few Moments of Cheers ( Sūfunkan no Yell o ) on Wednesday. The film will open in Japan in early summer.

Image via A Few Moments of Cheers film's Twitter account ©「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The film's story begins when high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

The cast includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Asaya Kanata



Image via Comic Natalie ©「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

Mariya Ise as Yu Orie (singer-songwriter Kei Sugawara as singing voice)



Image via Comic Natalie ©「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium , the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!! , as well as the upcoming Girls Band Cry .

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the character designer. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

Sources: A Few Moments of Cheers film's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.