A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast & Staff, Theme Song, June 14 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yūma Uchida, Fūka Izumi join cast; Frederic performs theme song 'Cyan'

Bandai Namco Filmworks' Emotion label revealed the full trailer and main visual for screenwriter Jukki Hanada, music video production group Hurray!, and 100Studio's original anime film A Few Moments of Cheers (Sūfunkan no Yell o) on Wednesday. The trailer reveals more cast and staff members and the June 14 opening for the film. The trailer also reveals and previews the theme song "Cyan" by rock band Frederic.

yell1
Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūma Uchida as Daisuke Tonosaki
yell2
Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会
Fūka Izumi as Emi Nakagawa
yell3
Bandai Namco Filmworks
© 「数分間のエールを」製作委員会

The newly announced staff members are:

yell
Image via A Few Moments of Cheers film's Twitter account
©「数分間のエールを」製作委員会
The film stars Natsuki Hanae as Asaya Kanata, and Mariya Ise as Yu Orie. Singer-songwriter Kei Sugawara is the singing voice for the character.

The film's story begins when high schooler who makes music videos meets a teacher who has given up on music. Amateur music video creator Asaya Kanata sees teacher and musician Yu Orie busking on the street, and decides to make a music video of her music.

Jukki Hanada is penning the film's story and script. Hanada is a veteran anime screenwriter who has written for many anime about musicians, including Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium, the original Love Live! series, as well as Love Live! Sunshine!! and Love Live! Superstar!!, as well as the upcoming Girls Band Cry.

Music video creator trio Hurray! is collaborating with 100Studio to produce the anime. Hurray! is perhaps best known for creating music videos for the yorushika band. The group's POPREQ is directing the film, with Ohajiki as assistant director, and Magotsuki as the art designer. Vocaloid scene music producer Vivi is composing the songs that will appear in the film.

Bandai Namco Filmworks is distributing the film.

Source: Press release

