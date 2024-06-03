Image via Aoni Production

announced on Monday that voice actressdied on May 20 due to pneumonia. She was 89. Her close relatives held a private service.

Masuyama was born in Tokyo on April 22, 1936. She began her career alongside the roots of Japanese animated television with the first Astro Boy ( Tetsuwan Atom ) series. She then originated the role of Fujiko Mine in the Lupin III franchise , and continued the role until the 2010 television special Lupin III: the Last Job . She was the last surviving member of the franchise 's original main cast.

Masuyama was also the first voice actress of Honey Kisaragi in the Cutie Honey franchise , and she played Mama in the Tensai Bakabon comedy series, the title role in the magical girl anime Mahōtsukai Chappy , Lady Iyo in the Ikkyu-san comedy series, and Paako in the later Perman anime.

She received a Meritorious Service Award during the 2017 Tokyo Anime Award Festival (TAAF), followed by the Merit Award from the 15th Annual Seiyū Awards in 2021.

Sources: Aoni Production, Mantan Web, Comic Natalie