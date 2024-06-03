Capcom Launches New Monster Hunter Smartphone Puzzle Game on June 26

Game's pre-registration starts on Monday

CAPCOM announced on Monday a new smartphone game for the Monster Hunter game franchise titled Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles , which will launch for iOS and Android on June 26 (June 27 in Japan). Pre-registration for the game starts on Monday. CAPCOM also started streaming the game's trailer.

In the puzzle game, players have to defeat monsters by solving puzzles, and help the Felynes rebuild and and revitalize the island. The game features over 450 different puzzles and different monsters from the Monster Hunter series. The game is free to play with in-app purchases.

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise , launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

CAPCOM revealed Monster Hunter Wilds during The Game Awards in December. The game will debut for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2025.

The Monster Hunter Stories remastered game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC via Steam on June 14. The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

CAPCOM and Niantic released Monster Hunter Now , a new augmented reality (AR) smartphone game in the franchise , for iOS and Android devices last September.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.