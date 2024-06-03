1st Haikyu!! Final Film Ranks #7 in Opening Weekend in U.S.

The film earned US$3.5 million in its 1st weekend in the U.S.

Haikyu!! Final

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

The two-partsequel film project's first film,), earned US$3,500,000 in its first weekend in the United States ranking at #7 in the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned US$80,185,015 worldwide. The film earned US$1,915,000 on Friday including Thursday preview screenings, US$950,000 on Saturday, and US$635,000 Sunday.

The film opened in North American theaters on Friday and is screening in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening. The movie has earned a cumulative total of 10,833,249,870 yen (about US$69.10 million) in Japan as of last week.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Haruichi Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, premiered in October 2020.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime. A new stage play ran from August 19-27.

Sources: Box Office Mojo (link 2), Variety (J. Kim Murphy)