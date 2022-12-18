Haikyu!! Gets New Stage Play in August 2023 Directed by Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! Star Kenta Suga

15-year-old actor Kenshirō Katō takes over role as Shōyō Hinata

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed that Gekidan ' Haikyu!! ' , the previously announced new stage play based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga, will star 15-year-old actor Kenshirō Katō as Shōyō Hinata. The play will run in Tokyo in August 2023.

Kenta Suga , who played Shōyō Hinata in the seven Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!! stage plays, is directing the new play. Suga announced his directorial role in a video posted in August.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

The manga is inspiring two Haikyu!! Final sequel films.

The manga has also inspired a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

Source: Comic Natalie