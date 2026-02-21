Glacier Bay Books Reveals More Licenses; Integration of Star Fruit Books' Publishing Line, Inventory

Glacier Bay Books made several announcements on its X/Twitter account on Friday, including new licenses, Kickstarter information, and information about Star Fruit Books .

Glacier Bay Books stated Star Fruit Books is transferring its publishing line and inventory to Glacier Bay Books . This is following the death of founder Matt Haasch last September. Glacier Bay Books stated: "In line with his wishes I have been working with Matt's mother and the rest of the Star Fruit Books team to ensure continuation of their publishing work."

All existing Star Fruit Books licenses and publications are transferring to Glacier Bay Books , and Glacier Bay Books will fulfill all of Star Fruit Books ' outstanding direct orders. Glacier Bay Books is still working to finalize the transfer and integrating Star Fruit Books ' release schedule with Glacier Bay Books ' own schedule.

For its new licenses, Glacier Bay Books has licensed Chome's Shitsugaikishitsu short story collection and Naoto Yamakawa 's Basement Attic short story collection.

Image via Glacier Bay Books' X/Twitter account © Chome, Futabasha

The company will reveal the English cover, title, and other information for Shitsugaikishitsu at a later date. The publisher stated the collection contains "Four mysterious magical realist short stories about people whose lives intersect unexpectedly and in different ways with a hidden world..."

Image via Glacier Bay Books' X/Twitter account © Naoto Yamakawa

Glacier Bay Books stated the Basement Attic collection features "Short stories full of humor, verve, charm, and the occasional slyly cynical undertone..."

The publisher confirmed its release plan is currently behind schedule, including its recent batch of Kickstarter releases. The company stated that Baku Chan , Box Garden Beetle , and Star Clock Liddell 1-3 are printing now. For other works such as True Blue Never Fades , Universe from the Balcony , and The Cursed Body , the publisher is finishing pre-press and the books will be sent to press soon.

Lastly, Glacier Bay Books stated it has developed a new website in order to strengthen its retailer partnerships and streamline its distribution channels. The publisher will open a limited beta to select retailers.