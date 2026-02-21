Sentai Filmworks to Release Heavy Metal L-Gaim Anime on BD in May

Image courtesy of Sentai Filmworks

announced on Thursday that it andwill release theanime on Blu-ray Disc on May 12. The release will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles and retails for US$99.98.

Sentai Filmworks describes the series:

In 1984, fresh from the creation of the legendary MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM , director Yoshiyuki Tomino teamed with the young designer who would later make FIVE STAR STORIES , Mamoru Nagano , to create a sprawling 54-episode animated science fiction series as gigantic as its titular namesake. Join Daba Myroad and his expanding band of allies as an epic quest takes them across the many planets of the Pentagona System and through multiple adventures as they seek to free the Pentagona populaces from dictator Oldna Posaydal and her forces. Their secret weapons? Daba's surprising popularity with the ladies and the legendary giant robot known as Heavy Metal L-Gaim !

The 54-episode television series aired in 1984 and was followed by a three-episode OVA series that recapped the series in its first two episodes and added an epilogue for its third. Now-defunct video streaming service Daisuki previously streamed the anime with English subtitles from February to June 2017.

Sentai Filmworks ' release will include the full television series and the OVAs.

Sentai Filmworks and Distribution Solutions will also release the following works on Blu-ray Disc in May 2026:

Source: Press release