Spacewalking With You, Half is More, 'Draw This, Then Die,' More Manga Nominated Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize

The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the 10 nominees for the 30th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Saturday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka ( Astro Boy / Mighty Atom , Kimba the White Lion / Jungle Emperor , Phoenix , Black Jack ) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.

Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 11. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).

Last year, seven titles were nominated for the awards. Rintarō 's autobiographical manga 1-byō 24-koma no Boku no Jinsei won the Grand Prize. Shiho Kido 's When the Chameleon Flowers Bloom won the New Creator Prize, and Shunji Enomoto 's The Kinks won the Short Work Prize.

Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.