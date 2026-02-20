News
Spacewalking With You, Half is More, 'Draw This, Then Die,' More Manga Nominated Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Asahi Shimbun paper announced the 10 nominees for the 30th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize on Saturday. The awards commemorate the contributions of the manga pioneer Osamu Tezuka (Astro Boy/Mighty Atom, Kimba the White Lion/Jungle Emperor, Phoenix, Black Jack) by recognizing the manga that best follow his tradition.Iemori Kitan
Kaho Nashiki, Yōko Kondō
Shinchosha
Spacewalking With You
Inuhiko Doronoda
Kodansha
Draw This, Then Die!
Minoru Toyoda
Shogakukan
Shuto!!
Akira Yamaguchi
Kodansha
Sukima
Yan Gao
Kadokawa
Solaris
Stanisław Lem, Takehito Moriizumi
Hayakawa Publishing
Half Is More
Yoico Fujimi
LEED Publishing
Ball and Chain
Q-ta Minami
Magazine House
Hon Nara Uru Hodo
Ao Kojima
Kadokawa
ROCA Complete
Hisaichi Ishii
Tokuma Shoten
Asahi Shimbun will announce the winners in late April, and will host an awards ceremony in Tokyo on June 11. The Grand Prize winner will receive a bronze statue and 2 million yen (about US$13,300), while the other winners will each receive a bronze statue and 1 million yen (about US$6,600).
Last year, seven titles were nominated for the awards. Rintarō's autobiographical manga 1-byō 24-koma no Boku no Jinsei won the Grand Prize. Shiho Kido's When the Chameleon Flowers Bloom won the New Creator Prize, and Shunji Enomoto's The Kinks won the Short Work Prize.
Sources: The Asahi Shimbun, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.