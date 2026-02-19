From Overshadowed to Overpowered Manga Gets TV Anime in July

Square Enix announced on Friday that Kentarou 's From Overshadowed to Overpowered ( Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku ) manga based on Arata Shiraishi 's Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nido Tensei Shita Saikyō Kenja, 400-nen-go no Sekai o Maken de Musō light novel series is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in July. The announcement specifically notes that the anime is adapting Kentarou 's manga, and specifically uses the manga's slightly different title.

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

Kentarou drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX

The anime's director Hisashi Ishii also drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

The anime will star Shūichirō Umeda as protagonist Ephtal, while Reo Osanai will star as heroine Anastasia, and Haruka Shiraishi will star as magical academy head Marin.

Comikey is releasing the manga in English, and it also available through Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service. Comikey describes the manga's story:

Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. Inthis new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his lifein the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he isabsolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish....But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steels his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!

Hisashi Ishii ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , I'm Quitting Heroing , The Unaware Atelier Master ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) supervising the series' scripts. Hideki Furukawa ( WATAMOTE , Strike The Blood III onwards, Ayakashi Triangle ) is designing the characters.

Kentarou launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in September 2019. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2025.

Arata Shiraishi originally published the story in a web novel format, before Kadokawa published the first print volume in October 2019, with illustrations by uodenim . Kadokawa published the eighth novel volume in March 2022.

