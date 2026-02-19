6th Be Forever Yamato: Rebel 3199 Film Reveals Title, June 26 Opening

6th film is titled Aoi Meikyū

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed on Friday that the sixth film for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199 ( Be Forever Yamato : Rebel 3199), the latest project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, is titled Aoi Meikyū (Blue Labyrinth), and will open on June 26. Bandai Namco Filmworks also revealed the below visual for the film.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©西﨑義展/宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

The fifth film opened in Japan on Friday .

The fourth film Mizuiro no Sasha (The Aqua Sasha) opened in Japan in October 2025. The fourth film's Blu-ray Disc and DVD shipped in Japan in December 2025.

The anime will premiere as seven films. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the title Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato 3199 .

Kuro no Shinryaku (Dark Invasion), the first film, opened in July 2024. The film earned 58,863,050 yen (about US$377,702 in current conversion) in its first three days.

The anime's second film Sekijitsu no Shutsugeki (The Assault of the Burning Sun) premiered in Japan in November 2024. The film earned 64,118,600 yen (about US$411,425 in current conversion) in its first three days. Participating theaters offered a special limited edition Blu-ray Disc of the film during its screening run. The film then shipped on retail Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 29.

Megumi Han took over the role of Sasha in the second film. Megumi Han 's mother Keiko Han voiced the role in the Be Forever Yamato film.

The third film Gunjō no Asteroid (Ultramarine Asteroid) opened in Japan on April 11.

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yūki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Gotō is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shōji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- ( Space Battleship Yamato 2205 : The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.