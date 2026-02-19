Criterion Channel Adds Gunbuster: The Movie, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Anime

Both anime debut on service in March

The Criterion Collection 's streaming service Criterion Channel announced on Wednesday that it will add the Gunbuster: The Movie and the first season of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex to the service in March.

Gunbuster: The Movie is part of the 2006 Gunbuster vs Diebuster Aim for the Top! The GATTAI!! Movie double feature, which combines both Gunbuster and its sequel Gunbuster 2: Diebuster . The Gunbuster segment of the double feature is 95 minutes long, featuring a then-new 5.1 audio mix and re-recorded voice lines from the Japanese voice actors.

Discotek most recently released Gainax and Hideaki Anno 's 1988 Gunbuster OVA in 2023, with an all-new English dub cast.

The 26-episode first season of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex aired from 2002 to 2003, based on Masamune Shirow 's original manga. The anime was followed by the second season, titled Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG , which aired from 2004 to 2005. Anchor Bay most recently released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in North America in 2017.

Criterion Channel began adding anime to the service in August 2025.