Discotek Reveals Gunbuster English Dub Cast

Discotek announced the cast for its English dub of Gainax 's Gunbuster anime at Otakon on Saturday. The cast, under ADR Director Marissa Lenti and ADR writer Natalie Van Sistine , includes:

Sound Cadence Studios is producing the dub . Discotek will release the anime later this year.

Hideaki Anno directed the 1988 Gunbuster original video anime ( OVA ) series. US Renditions and Manga Entertainment released the series on videotape, and Bandai Visual USA released the series on DVD in 2007. The OVA received a sequel OVA in 2004 titled Diebuster ( Top o Nerae 2! ). Both OVA series were compiled into a single film in 2006 titled Gunbuster vs Diebuster Aim for the Top! The GATTAI!! Movie .

Maiden Japan most recently released Gunbuster : The Movie on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016. The compilation film was first released as part of the Gunbuster vs Diebuster Aim for the Top! The GATTAI!! Movie double feature. Discotek released Gunbuster 2: Diebuster on DVD in May 2013.

