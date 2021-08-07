Discotek Licenses Gunbuster, Girly Air Force, Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie

Discotek Media announced the following home video licenses and releases during its panel at Otakon on Saturday:

Title: Gunbuster

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include an all-new English dub of all six episodes by Sound Cadence Productions.

Release Window: 2022



Title: Girly Air Force

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: Discotek will release the anime with Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Release Window: Late 2021



Title: Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie ( Ashita no Joe 2 )

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: Discotek will release the anime with Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Release Window: Late 2021



Title: Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ( Ronin Warriors )

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 39 episodes and the three OVA sequels. The release will also include the English Ronin Warriors dub . Discotek stated it undertook "An extensive remastering process ... to ensure that the dubbed version would be included."

Release Window: Late 2021 (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015)



Title: Cutie Honey The Live

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: This will be the first Blu-ray Disc release of the live-action series in the world. The release will include all 26 episodes in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

Release Window: Late 2021 or early 2022



Title: Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include an all-new English dub "starring the 'classic' Lupin the 3rd cast, as well as the all-new Case Closed theatrical movie cast." The release will also include 2.0 and 5.1 surround audio mixes for both versions of the movie.

Release Window: Late 2021 (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015)



Title: Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include Japanese audio with English subtitles as well as four separate English dubs.

Release Window: TBD (previous Discotek DVD release in 2013)



Title: Saiyuki Reload

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 25 episodes, as well as Geneon 's English dub .

Release Window: Late 2021 or early 2022



Title: Robot Carnival

Format: Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc

Details: This release will present the film for the first time in 4K/HDR10, and will include both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio presentations. The release will also include The Memory of Robot Carnival documentary.

Release Window: TBD (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015, and Blu-ray Disc release in 2018)



Title: Machine Robo: Revenge of Chronos (released under the title Machine Robo: Revenge of Cronos

Format: SD Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 47 episodes in Japanese audio with English subtitles. The release will also include the Leina Stol in Wolf Sword Legend and Lightning Trap - Leina & Laika spinoff OVAs and a pilot film.

Release Window: Early 2022



In addition, Discotek announced that its planned Blu-ray Disc remastered release of the Project A-Ko film is slated to ship in 2021. The release will feature an "extensive remaster" of the film, with the original movie in both 16:9 and 4:3 versions. The release will also include improved audio on the English dub , and bonus content.

The company's previously announced release for Lupin the Third: Part 5 will now be a single Blu-ray Disc release (instead of two separate releases as previously announced), including both Japanese audio with English subtitles and the English dub .

Source: Email correspondence