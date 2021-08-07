News
Discotek Licenses Gunbuster, Girly Air Force, Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Discotek Media announced the following home video licenses and releases during its panel at Otakon on Saturday:
Title: Gunbuster
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include an all-new English dub of all six episodes by Sound Cadence Productions.
Release Window: 2022
Title: Girly Air Force
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: Discotek will release the anime with Japanese audio with English subtitles.
Release Window: Late 2021
Title: Tomorrow's Joe 2: The Movie (Ashita no Joe 2)
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: Discotek will release the anime with Japanese audio with English subtitles.
Release Window: Late 2021
Title: Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers (Ronin Warriors)
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 39 episodes and the three OVA sequels. The release will also include the English Ronin Warriors dub. Discotek stated it undertook "An extensive remastering process ... to ensure that the dubbed version would be included."
Release Window: Late 2021 (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015)
Title: Cutie Honey The Live
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: This will be the first Blu-ray Disc release of the live-action series in the world. The release will include all 26 episodes in Japanese audio with English subtitles.
Release Window: Late 2021 or early 2022
Title: Lupin III vs. Detective Conan The Movie
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include an all-new English dub "starring the 'classic' Lupin the 3rd cast, as well as the all-new Case Closed theatrical movie cast." The release will also include 2.0 and 5.1 surround audio mixes for both versions of the movie.
Release Window: Late 2021 (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015)
Title: Lupin the 3rd: The Mystery of Mamo
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include Japanese audio with English subtitles as well as four separate English dubs.
Release Window: TBD (previous Discotek DVD release in 2013)
Title: Saiyuki Reload
Format: SD Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 25 episodes, as well as Geneon's English dub.
Release Window: Late 2021 or early 2022
Title: Robot Carnival
Format: Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc
Details: This release will present the film for the first time in 4K/HDR10, and will include both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio presentations. The release will also include The Memory of Robot Carnival documentary.
Release Window: TBD (previous Discotek DVD release in 2015, and Blu-ray Disc release in 2018)
Title: Machine Robo: Revenge of Chronos (released under the title Machine Robo: Revenge of Cronos
Format: SD Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 47 episodes in Japanese audio with English subtitles. The release will also include the Leina Stol in Wolf Sword Legend and Lightning Trap - Leina & Laika spinoff OVAs and a pilot film.
Release Window: Early 2022
In addition, Discotek announced that its planned Blu-ray Disc remastered release of the Project A-Ko film is slated to ship in 2021. The release will feature an "extensive remaster" of the film, with the original movie in both 16:9 and 4:3 versions. The release will also include improved audio on the English dub, and bonus content.
The company's previously announced release for Lupin the Third: Part 5 will now be a single Blu-ray Disc release (instead of two separate releases as previously announced), including both Japanese audio with English subtitles and the English dub.
Source: Email correspondence