Discotek Licenses 2001 Shaman King, Lupin III: Part 5, Case Closed: The Darkest Nightmare, More Anime

Discotek announced on Monday that it has licensed the Shaman King , Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Case Closed : The Darkest Nightmare ( Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare ), and Galaxy Cyclone Braiger anime.

The company will also release Super Dimension Century Orguss and Fatal Fury: The OVA Collection — the latter of which includes the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf and Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle original video anime ( OVA ) — on Blu-ray Disc later this year.

The first part of Lupin the Third: Part 5 , along with Case Closed : The Darkest Nightmare and Super Dimension Century Orguss , will launch on Blu-ray Disc later in 2021. Discotek will release Shaman King and Galaxy Cyclone Braiger on standard definition Blu-ray Disc later this year.

Discotek 's standard definition Blu-ray Disc release of Shaman King will include all 64 episodes of the dubbed and edited version of the 2001 anime. The company will also launch a separate release of the anime's uncut version in Japanese with English subtitles at a later date.



Discotek will release Lupin the Third: Part 5 on Blu-ray Disc in two parts. Both parts will include the subtitled and English-dubbed versions. The anime premiered in April 2018 and aired for 24 episodes.



Discotek 's release of Case Closed : The Darkest Nightmare, the 20th anime movie in the Detective Conan series, will include Japanese audio with English subtitles, as well as a new English dub . The film originally premiered in Japan in April 2016.



The company's release of Galaxy Cyclone Braiger will feature all 39 episodes, uncut and in Japanese with English subtitles. The anime originally aired in 1981-1982.



Discotek will release all 35 episodes of Super Dimension Century Orguss on Blu-ray Disc in Japanese with English subtitles, and the release will also include the 17 English-dubbed episodes. The release will be remastered in 1080p. The anime originally aired in 1983-1984.



Discotek had the original film elements scanned to create a new 1080p Blu-Ray Disc release of Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf and Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle in Fatal Fury: The OVA Collection . Both OVAs will include English subtitles, the English dub , and several improvements, such as revised subtitles, original Japanese title sequences, and a restored missing scene from the second OVA . The release will also include a guided fan commentary by producer Brady Hartel and YouTuber Matt McMuscles.



