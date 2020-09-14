Discotek Licenses Rose of Versailles, Hajime no Ippo, Project A-Ko Anime

Discotek Media announced on Monday that it has licensed The Rose of Versailles , the 2000 Hajime no Ippo anime, The Legend of Black Heaven , the Battle Athletes OVA and Battle Athletes Victory series, Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis , Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine , Genocyber , Project A-Ko , Ninja Senshi Tobikage ( Ninja Robots ), Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter , Submarine Super 99 , Symphogear G , Devilman Lady , and KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 .

The Rose of Versailles release will be the HD remaster of the series, and a two-volume release will ship in early 2021.

The Hajime no Ippo release in 2021 will include all 76 episodes (including the unaired 76th episode) with English and Spanish dubs (except for episode 76), the Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road special, and for the first time in North America, the Hajime no Ippo - Mashiba vs. Kimura original video anime ( OVA ) with subtitles only.

The Legend of Black Heaven release will be the anime's first release on Blu-ray Disc ever in the world, and will be a new upscale that includes the original Pioneer LDC dub . The release is slated for late 2020 to early 2021.

The SD Blu-ray Disc release of the Battle Athletes OVA and Battle Athletes Victory television anime will feature newly restored versions of both anime and the Pioneer LDC dub in late 2020. The release will also include the song battle extras.

The Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis release will include the Funimation dub and ship in 2021.

The Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine release will include the Funimation dub from the 2013 Blu-ray Disc/DVD release. Discotek Media did not announce a release date for the anime. Funimation 's license of the series expired in August 2018.

Genocyber 's SD Blu-ray Disc release will contain video remastered from the original Japanese materials. It will include the Manga Entertainment / Central Park Media English dub . Discotek Media did not announce a release date for the OVA .

The remastered Project A-Ko Blu-ray Disc release will use a Domesday Duplicator to recover video content from the LaserDisc release. Discotek Media did not announce a release date for the anime.

The Ninja Senshi Tobikage ( Ninja Robot ) release will include the English dub by Alexander Entertainment Group that aired in Cartoon Network in India and Asia for the first 20 episodes. Discotek Media is currently seeking assistance in tracking down the rest of the dub . The company did not announce a release date for the anime.

Discotek Media 's release of Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter ( Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ), the 21st film in the franchise from 2017, will have a new English dub featuring cast from recent releases of anime in the franchise . The company did not announce a release date for the anime.

Discotek Media 's Submarine Super 99 release will be the first English-translated release for the anime based on Leiji Matsumoto 's manga and ship in 2021. The release will feature newly upscaled video.

Symphogear G is the second season in the Symphogear franchise . Discotek Media did not announce a release date for the anime. The company previously licensed the first season and will release it on Blu-ray Disc on October 27.

Discotek Media 's HD remaster of Devilman Lady will include the English dub from ADV Films ' initial 2003-2004 DVD release (titled Devil Lady ) and ship in early 2021.

Discotek Media 's release of KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 will include the series' second OVA , and the English dub from Crunchyroll when it ships in 2021. Discotek Media released the first season and OVA on Blu-ray Disc on May 26.