Discotek Licenses Konosuba, Poco's Udon World, She and Her Cat: Everything Flows Anime

All Blu-ray Disc releases slated for May 26

Discotek Media announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the first season of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime, as well as the Poco's Udon World and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- anime. All the Blu-ray Disc releases are slated for May 26. The company also announced that its releases of Battery the Animation and City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes are also slated for May 26.

Discotek Media 's release of KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! will include all 10 episodes of the first season, as well as the first OVA , with English subtitles and the English dub . The company describes the anime:

Kazuma Sato decides that today is the day to get out of the house for a bit. Since he dies, pointlessly, it's clearly a bad choice. The goddess who greets him in the afterlife, however, offers him a chance to be reborn in a world not unlike that of a video game, and as a bonus she'll even throw in a cool item or power! Can't possibly be a bad choice, right? Except he arrives with no money at all, dead average skills, and his "bonus" isn't useful at all--since he picked the goddess, Aqua, herself. How are the two of them supposed to defeat the evil Devil King and live happily ever after? Well, for them, it probably starts with day laboring rather than adventuring. And it's only going to get more disappointing from there!

The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan last August and added 4DX screenings last October. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States last November. Crunchyroll added an English dub for the first season in January 2019, and an English dub for the second season on February 25. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the film on March 25, and the English dub will be available in April.

Discotek Media 's release of Poco's Udon World will include English subtitles. The company describes the anime:

Souta Tawara is thirty, unmarried, lives in Tokyo, and is a white-collar worker. But when his father passes away and he returns to the countryside to put the estate in order, Souta is beset by memories of his childhood and the regrets he never gave himself time to think about. Having lost the country accent, having never learned his father's udon restaurant recipes, Souta questions where his path in life has led him. Before things can get too morose however, he discovers a strange child hiding in the wheat bin of his father's old udon shop. When Souta finds out Poco isn't exactly human, he'll have more to rethink than just his life choices!

The 12-episode television anime adaptation of Nodoka Shinomaru 's manga premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Poco's Udon World . The show is also available to purchase on Amazon .

Discotek Media 's release of She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- will include all four episodes with English subtitles and a new English dub . The company describes the anime:

Daru lives together with her in a small apartment. Every day, he watches her rise in the morning, go out, and come home after the sun has set. Though they can't talk to one another, Daru doesn't need words to see the change in her when her friend moves out. For you see, Daru is her cat, and our pets understand us on a deeper level than we can ever know. She and Her Cat is a touching short series that explores this relationship, based on a film created by famous director Makoto Shinkai ( your name. ). Remember to cherish your pets!

The four-episode television anime based on Makoto Shinkai 's original short premiered in March 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Blu-ray Disc and DVD release of the series in Japan included a "complete edition" with additional footage.