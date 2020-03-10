Crunchyroll to Stream KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson Anime Film

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson ( Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! Kurenai Densetsu ) film with English subtitles on March 25. The company will also stream the movie's English dub in April. The film will stream in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Central and South America (including the Caribbean), the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe (except Spain, Portugal, German-speaking Europe, French- and Dutch-speaking Europe, and Italian-speaking Europe).

Crunchyroll also announced that the Blu-ray Disc of the KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! anime's first season will ship on May 25.

The film is based on Natsume Akatsuki 's KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! light novel series. Crunchyroll describes the film:

A video game-loving shut-in, Satou Kazuma's life should've ended when he was hit by a truck, but through a twist of fate, he ends up reincarnating in another world--and dragging the troublemaking goddess, Aqua, the wildly dorky mage, Megumin, and the unrelentingly delusional lady knight, Darkness, with him.

The film opened in Japan on August 30, and ranked at #8 in its debut weekend. The film had earned 510,601,900 yen (about US$4.72 million) as of September 15. The movie added 4DX screenings in Japan on October 4.

Crunchyroll and Fathom Events ' screening of the film on November 12 and 14 earned a total of US$1,134,786. The film screened in more than 600 theaters in the United States on those days, earning US$705,140 on November 12 (ranking at #9 for the day) and US$429,646 on November 14 (ranking at #8 for the day).

Takaomi Kanasaki returned from the previous two anime seasons to direct the film at J.C. Staff ( Studio DEEN animated the two TV anime series). Makoto Uezu returned to write the scripts, Koichi Kikuta again adaptedd Kurone Mishima 's original character designs for animation, and Masato Kōda returned to compose the music. Machico returned to perform the film's theme song. Ai Kayano , Rie Takahashi , and Sora Amamiya also returned to perform the ending song for the film as their respective characters. The film's cast reprised their roles from the previous anime.

Source: Email correspondence