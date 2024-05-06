Tomorrow I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend Manga Creator Hinao Wono Announces New Manga

Tomorrow I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend manga creator Hinao Wono revealed on Twitter on Saturday they will launch a new series on Cygames ' Cycomi service this year. Wono shared the several storyboard images on Twitter in a thread.

Wono launched the Tomorrow I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend ( Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo ) manga on Cygames ' Cycomi manga website in May 2019. The series' main story ended on October 13. The author released an epilogue after. The manga ranked #18 for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021. It also won "Best Shojo Manga" in the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2022.

The manga is an omnibus story, switching between different protagonists in different stories. The protagonists are mostly female in different social contexts, and the story chronicles modern, bitter, and complex romances.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on MBS and TBS in April 2022. Disney+ added the series for worldwide streaming with the English title Tomorrow I'll Be Someone's Girlfriend . The series' second season premiered in May 2023.