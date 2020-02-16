Crunchyroll Adds English Dub of Konosuba Season 2 Anime on February 25

Company added dub for 1st season in January 2019

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will stream the English dub of the KONOSUBA - God's blessing on this wonderful world! 2 anime starting on February 25.

💧 #AnimeAwards ANNOUNCEMENT 💧Konosuba Season 2 English Dub Comes to Crunchyroll February 25th! pic.twitter.com/NMVS2FiXi8 — Crunchyroll 🔜 #AnimeAwards! (@ Crunchyroll ) February 16, 2020

Crunchyroll added the English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs for the first season of the anime in January 2019.

Natsume Akatsuki 's Konosuba light novel series inspired two television anime seasons. The first season premiered in January 2016, and the second season premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. The KONOSUBA - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World– Legend of Crimson anime film opened in Japan on August 30 and added 4DX screenings on October 4. Crunchyroll and Fathom Events screened the film in the United States on November 12 and 14.

The original light novels center on Kazuma, a shut-in student who dies in a traffic accident, but meets the goddess Aqua after death. He is given the chance to reincarnate in a fantasy world and can keep one thing with him. When he decides to choose Aqua herself, they are both transported to their new lives. The pair go on quests to earn just enough to buy food, shelter, and clothing, and eventually hire the sorceress Megumin and swordswoman Darkness, who they quickly learn are just as useless as they are.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)