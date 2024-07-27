×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Switch, PS4 versions debut at #1, #2

Japan's Game Ranking: July 15-21

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 166,947 166,947
2 PS4 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 49,210 49,210
3 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 27,391 27,391
4 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 11,913 150,591
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,710 5,911,425
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,906 7,842,609
7 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,373 3,571,663
8 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 5,345 1,007,557
9 NSw Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight- Idea Factory July 18 5,276 5,276
10 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 5,103 1,891,314
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,962 1,090,966
12 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,727 1,351,703
13 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,440 2,313,415
14 NSw Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkno,wn Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment July 11 4,346 18,668
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,211 5,373,593
16 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,202 4,333,683
17 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,944 5,544,872
18 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 3,785 206,147
19 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 2,933 2,492,884
20 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,773 64,586

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives