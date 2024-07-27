News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Switch, PS4 versions debut at #1, #2
Japan's Game Ranking: July 15-21
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|166,947
|166,947
|2
|PS4
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|49,210
|49,210
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|27,391
|27,391
|4
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|11,913
|150,591
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,710
|5,911,425
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,906
|7,842,609
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,373
|3,571,663
|8
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|5,345
|1,007,557
|9
|NSw
|Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight-
|Idea Factory
|July 18
|5,276
|5,276
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|5,103
|1,891,314
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,962
|1,090,966
|12
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,727
|1,351,703
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,440
|2,313,415
|14
|NSw
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unkno,wn Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 11
|4,346
|18,668
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,211
|5,373,593
|16
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,202
|4,333,683
|17
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,944
|5,544,872
|18
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|3,785
|206,147
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|2,933
|2,492,884
|20
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,773
|64,586
Source: Famitsu