Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 22-28

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1, One Piece Odyssey's Deluxe Edition for Switch debuts at #2

Japan's Game Ranking: July 22-28

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 35,280 202,227
2 NSw One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 16,373 16,373
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,073 5,921,498
4 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 8,743 36,134
5 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 8,339 158,930
6 PS4 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 8,209 57,419
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,567 7,850,176
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,595 3,578,258
9 NSw The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II for Nintendo Switch Nihon Falcom July 25 6,486 6,486
10 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 5,794 1,897,108
11 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 5,437 70,023
12 NSw Reynatis Furyu July 25 5,409 5,409
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 5,028 1,095,994
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,970 1,356,673
15 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,280 5,549,152
16 PS5 Reynatis Furyu July 25 3,957 3,957
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,873 5,377,466
18 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,767 4,337,450
19 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,693 1,011,250
20 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 3,053 209,200

Source: Famitsu

