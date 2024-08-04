News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 22-28
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1, One Piece Odyssey's Deluxe Edition for Switch debuts at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: July 22-28
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|35,280
|202,227
|2
|NSw
|One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|16,373
|16,373
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,073
|5,921,498
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|8,743
|36,134
|5
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|8,339
|158,930
|6
|PS4
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|8,209
|57,419
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,567
|7,850,176
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,595
|3,578,258
|9
|NSw
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II for Nintendo Switch
|Nihon Falcom
|July 25
|6,486
|6,486
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|5,794
|1,897,108
|11
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|5,437
|70,023
|12
|NSw
|Reynatis
|Furyu
|July 25
|5,409
|5,409
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|5,028
|1,095,994
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,970
|1,356,673
|15
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,280
|5,549,152
|16
|PS5
|Reynatis
|Furyu
|July 25
|3,957
|3,957
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,873
|5,377,466
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,767
|4,337,450
|19
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,693
|1,011,250
|20
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|3,053
|209,200
Source: Famitsu