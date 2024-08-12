×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 29-August 4

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: July 29-August 4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 21,392 223,619
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,694 5,932,192
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,254 7,858,430
4 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 7,434 166,364
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,917 3,585,175
6 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 6,469 1,363,412
7 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 5,035 1,902,143
8 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 4,989 41,123
9 NSw One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 4,806 21,179
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,739 5,553,891
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,712 5,382,178
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 4,524 1,100,518
13 PS4 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 4,446 61,865
14 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,097 4,341,547
15 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 3,103 212,303
16 NSw Dokapon! Ikari no Tekken Sting August 1 2,973 2,973
17 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,933 1,014,813
18 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,883 1,306,603
19 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,724 3,602,835
20 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,455 1,474,505

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 22-28
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives