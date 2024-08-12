Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 29-August 4

The Boy and the Heron, in which everything and nothing happens, captures quiet sorrow and loneliness in a film that is hopefully as much capstone as it is eulogy for a storied career.

― Hayao Miyazaki's 2023 film The Boy and the Heron feels like a eulogy. An ineffable sense of loss permeates the story, an underlying sadness that follows a departure, and that feeling isn't aimed toward any person or t...