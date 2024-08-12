News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 29-August 4
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: July 29-August 4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|21,392
|223,619
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,694
|5,932,192
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,254
|7,858,430
|4
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|7,434
|166,364
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,917
|3,585,175
|6
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|6,469
|1,363,412
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|5,035
|1,902,143
|8
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|4,989
|41,123
|9
|NSw
|One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|4,806
|21,179
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,739
|5,553,891
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,712
|5,382,178
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|4,524
|1,100,518
|13
|PS4
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|4,446
|61,865
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,097
|4,341,547
|15
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|3,103
|212,303
|16
|NSw
|Dokapon! Ikari no Tekken
|Sting
|August 1
|2,973
|2,973
|17
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,933
|1,014,813
|18
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,883
|1,306,603
|19
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,724
|3,602,835
|20
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,455
|1,474,505
Source: Famitsu