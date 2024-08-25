News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 5-11
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Switch version debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: August 5-11
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 8
|17,271
|17,271
|2
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|15,747
|239,366
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|15,218
|5,947,410
|4
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|11,171
|1,374,313
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|10,535
|3,595,710
|6
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|9,753
|1,110,271
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,126
|7,867,556
|8
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|8,239
|174,603
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|7,219
|1,909,362
|10
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|5,847
|5,388,025
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|5,644
|4,347,191
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,405
|5,559,296
|13
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|4,637
|45,760
|14
|PS5
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 8
|4,525
|4,525
|15
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|3,935
|216,238
|16
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,707
|1,017,890
|17
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,583
|1,310,186
|18
|NSw
|Revue Starlight El Dorado
|Bushiroad
|August 8
|3,243
|3,243
|19
|NSw
|One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25
|3,210
|24,389
|20
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,169
|1,477,674
Source: Famitsu