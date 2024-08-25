×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Switch version debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 5-11

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Bandai Namco Entertainment August 8 17,271 17,271
2 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 15,747 239,366
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 15,218 5,947,410
4 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 11,171 1,374,313
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 10,535 3,595,710
6 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 9,753 1,110,271
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,126 7,867,556
8 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 8,239 174,603
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 7,219 1,909,362
10 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 5,847 5,388,025
11 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 5,644 4,347,191
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,405 5,559,296
13 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 4,637 45,760
14 PS5 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Bandai Namco Entertainment August 8 4,525 4,525
15 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 3,935 216,238
16 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,707 1,017,890
17 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,583 1,310,186
18 NSw Revue Starlight El Dorado Bushiroad August 8 3,243 3,243
19 NSw One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25 3,210 24,389
20 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,169 1,477,674

Source: Famitsu

