Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 8-14

“We've been trying to improve things by providing good wages to all the staff, providing a stable working environment, and holding various [internal company] events.”

― Founded in 2018, MAHO FILM is one of the younger anime studios around. That said, they've already produced 10 anime, including I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss and Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp . Recently, ...