News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 8-14

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD stays at #1 in 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: July 8-14

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 16,425 138,678
2 NSw Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment July 11 14,322 14,322
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,391 5,900,715
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,948 7,834,703
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,645 3,565,290
6 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 4,315 1,886,211
7 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 4,258 202,362
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,161 5,540,928
9 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,700 4,329,481
10 NSw Princess Maker 2 Regeneration Bliss Brain July 11 3,685 3,685
11 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,612 5,369,382
12 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,595 1,002,212
13 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,368 1,086,004
14 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 3,108 1,346,976
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,989 2,308,975
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,827 1,467,163
17 PS5 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 2,659 37,545
18 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,331 61,813
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,141 1,298,510
20 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,065 1,126,326

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 1-7
