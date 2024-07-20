News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 8-14
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD stays at #1 in 3rd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|16,425
|138,678
|2
|NSw
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 11
|14,322
|14,322
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,391
|5,900,715
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,948
|7,834,703
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,645
|3,565,290
|6
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|4,315
|1,886,211
|7
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|4,258
|202,362
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,161
|5,540,928
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,700
|4,329,481
|10
|NSw
|Princess Maker 2 Regeneration
|Bliss Brain
|July 11
|3,685
|3,685
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,612
|5,369,382
|12
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,595
|1,002,212
|13
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,368
|1,086,004
|14
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|3,108
|1,346,976
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,989
|2,308,975
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,827
|1,467,163
|17
|PS5
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|2,659
|37,545
|18
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,331
|61,813
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,141
|1,298,510
|20
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,065
|1,126,326
Source: Famitsu