Mononoke Anime Film Star Hiroshi Kamiya States He is Recording for '2nd Chapter'

Voice actor, who voices the Medicine Seller in the(Paper Umbrella) anime film , stated during a stage greeting event for the film on Saturday that he will record on Sunday for a "second chapter" titled "Hinezumi" (also could be romanized as "Kaso"), meaning "fire rat."

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today stated in its reporting that the project is a sequel.

Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa , which opened in Japan on Friday, teased before the credits a phrase that included "Hinezumi."

The anime's website and social media have not officially announced a sequel to the film as of press time.

Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa was previously slated to open last year, but was delayed. Alongside the announcement of the delay in February 2023, the film's staff also announced that Takahiro Sakurai would no longer reprise the role of the Medicine Seller as originally planned. Hiroshi Kamiya instead voices the protagonist the Medicine Seller in the film.

Kenji Nakamura returned to direct the Mononoke film, with production at Twin Engine . Kitsuneko Nagata was the character designer, and Yūichi Takahashi adapted those designs for animation and served as chief animation director. Taku Iwasaki composed the music. EOTA animated the film.

Singer Aina The End performs the theme song "Love Sick."

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime previously streamed on Crunchyroll , but is currently available on other streaming services such as The Roku Channel and Netflix . New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.

