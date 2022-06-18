Mononoke Anime Gets New Film in 2023, Stage Play

A livestream celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Mononoke anime revealed on Saturday that the anime is getting a film in 2023. The announcement stated the film will be a completely new work.

Kenji Nakamura will return to direct the film, with production at Twin Engine . Takahiro Sakurai will return to voice the Medicine Seller.

The above video also previews other projects to commemorate the 15th anniversary, including a crowdfunding campaign and a stage play. The crowdfunding campaign will launch on June 24. Another project will feature 12 artists each creating a visual for the franchise. The first visual (below) is from Yaeko Ninagawa , who drew the manga adaptation of the anime.

The Mononoke anime premiered in 2007 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is a spinoff of the Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales anime. Specifically, it follows the medicine seller from the "Bakeneko" (Goblin Cat) arc. The Mononoke anime has five arcs, the last of which is titled "Bakeneko."

Kenji Nakamura directed the television anime at Toei Animation , and Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll and other streaming services. New Video Group released the series on DVD in North America in 2014.