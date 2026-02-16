Turn Your Favorite Manga Pages Into Official T-Shirts

Japanese publisher Shueisha announced on Monday that the new T-Shirt Maker feature is now available in the MANGA Plus service. With this feature, manga fans can “choose from over 270 titles and create your official manga tee!”

Courtesy of Shueisha ©尾田栄一郎／集英社 ©遠藤達哉／集英社 ©集英社 © Tokyo Otaku Mode

MANGA Plus users can “select a manga page directly on the platform from any language and create a custom T-shirt featuring that page.” The printed shirts will feature the original artwork and text as they were first published in Japanese, so the image may include promotional text or differ slightly from the translated versions. “This means they're the magazine version if they're a Weekly Shonen Jump titles such as ONE PIECE and Sakamoto Days ,” Shueisha noted.

MANGA Plus T-Shirt Maker is available through MANGA Plus (in both the browser and app versions) globally, excluding Japan, China, and South Korea. Over 270 titles including ongoing and completed series will be available for the service. Double-spread pages and color pages are also available but limited to eligible pages. Fans can choose from four t-shirt colors (white, black, navy, and grey) and six sizes (S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL). The t-shirt prices are US$39.99 excluding shipping and other fees.