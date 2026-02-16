Little Mouse's Red Vest TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April 4 Premiere

Poplar Publishing Co., Ltd. announced the cast, staff, and the April 4 premiere date for the television anime of Nakashiwo and Noriko Ueno 's Little Mouse's Red Vest ( Nezumi-kun no Chokki or literally, Nezumi-kun's Vest) picture book series on Tuesday. The announcement also confirmed that the anime will be a full 3D CG anime.

Image via PR Times ©なかえよしを・上野紀／ポプラ社

Image via Comic Natalie ©なかえよしを・上野紀／ポプラ社

Kenjirō Tsuda voices Nezumi-kun (left in image above) in the anime, while Mamiko Noto voices Nemi-chan (right). Besides these two roles, the two voice actors are also voicing every other character in the show.

The anime will premiere on NHK Educational on April 4.

Nobuyoshi Habara ( Fafner , Broken Blade , Star Blazers 2202 , My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ) is directing the anime at Creadom8. Kanemori Yasuda is the character designer and CG director.

The picture books center on the titular mouse Nezumi-kun, who wears a signature red vest. The character featured in the Tobidasu Ehon 3D movie in 2010.

The book series began in 1974 with Nezumi-kun no Chokki , with the series now having 43 volumes with over 5 million copies in print. Nakashiwo writes the story, while Noriko Ueno , who died on February 28, 2019, drew the illustrations.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie