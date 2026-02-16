Crunchyroll Streams Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Anime Specials

1st part started streaming on Sunday, 2nd part streams on February 22

Tensui no Sakuna Hime

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Kokorowa Rice Cultivation Diary

announced on Sunday that it will stream, the two-part television special spinoff of the television anime of' side-scrolling action role-playing game).started streaming the first part on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. EST), and the second part will stream on February 22 at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. EST).streams the special under the English title

Crunchyroll is streaming the special in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The two-part special airs on TV Tokyo and five other channels in Japan on February 15 and 22. Voice actress Rika Kinugawa confirmed this special is the sequel project announced in November 2024.

Naomi Ōzora and Rika Kinugawa return as Sakuna and Kokorowa. Asami Imai joins the cast as Uketa Hime in the specials.

Masayuki Yoshihara returns from the previous anime to direct the special at P.A. Works . Keigo Koyanagi wrote the scripts for the specials.

The anime special is based on Keiji Andō 's spinoff novel to the game, which shipped in October 2021.

The story centers on Kokorowa, a genius inventor goddess, writer, and Sakuna's best friend. A certain incident forces her to join Sakuna on Hinoe Island and take up farming rice with her.

Kokorowa is also the protagonist of the upcoming spinoff game Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation (Sakuna Hime Gaiden: Kokorowa to Sо̄sei no Haguruma).

The Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

The franchise 's new smartphone game titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime : Hinuka Junreitan ( Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin : Hinuka Cycle Soul Tales) launched on February 5. The game will also launch for Steam in Japanese only at a later date.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.

Source: Crunchyroll