Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime Gets Sequel, Spinoff Game About Kokorowa, Smartphone Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Developer Edelweiss announced on Thursday a sequel for the television anime adaptation of its side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin (Tensui no Sakuna Hime), a new spinoff game Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation (Sakuna Hime Gaiden: Kokorowa to Sо̄sei no Haguruma), and a new smartphone game. XSEED and Marvelous Europe will publish the spinoff game in the West. The companies streamed an English-subtitled trailer for the game:
The game's original character designer Ryōta Murayama illustrated a visual for all three announcements:The Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin anime debuted on TV-TOKYO and its affiliates on July 6. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Masayuki Yoshihara (The Eccentric Family both seasons, Komada - A Whisky Family) directed the series at P.A. Works. Jukki Hanada (KanColle, Love Live! School idol project) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. Shōji Sōma (Shirobako, The Eccentric Family) was the line producer. Ikimono-gakari perform the specially written opening theme song "Seisei!," and Little Glee Monster perform the specially written ending theme song "Origami."
Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:
Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.
Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.
Sources: Email correspondence, Edelweiss' X/Twitter account via Hachima Kikо̄