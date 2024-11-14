Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime Gets Sequel, Spinoff Game About Kokorowa, Smartphone Game

English-subbed trailer streamed for Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation game

Developer Edelweiss announced on Thursday a sequel for the television anime adaptation of its side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ), a new spinoff game Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation ( Sakuna Hime Gaiden: Kokorowa to Sо̄sei no Haguruma ), and a new smartphone game. XSEED and Marvelous Europe will publish the spinoff game in the West. The companies streamed an English-subtitled trailer for the game:

The game's original character designer Ryōta Murayama illustrated a visual for all three announcements:

Image via Edelweiss' X/Twitter account © えーでるわいす／「天穂のサクナヒメ」製作委員会, 2024 Edelweiss./XSEED Games/Marvelous Inc.

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

Theanime debuted onand its affiliates on July 6. streamed the series as it aired.

Masayuki Yoshihara ( The Eccentric Family both seasons, Komada - A Whisky Family ) directed the series at P.A. Works . Jukki Hanada ( KanColle , Love Live! School idol project ) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. Shōji Sōma ( Shirobako , The Eccentric Family ) was the line producer. Ikimono-gakari perform the specially written opening theme song "Seisei!," and Little Glee Monster perform the specially written ending theme song "Origami."

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.

