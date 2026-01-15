Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Anime Gets 2-Part Special About Kokorowa on February 15, 22

special based on spinoff novel of same name

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Edelweiss ' side-scrolling action role-playing game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) revealed on Wednesday that the anime will have a two-part television special spinoff titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Kokorowa Inasaku Nisshi ( Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin - Kokorowa's Rice Farming Journal) that will premiere on TV Tokyo and five other channels on February 15 and 22. Voice actress Rika Kinugawa confirmed this special is the sequel project announced in November 2024.

The anime special is based on Keiji Andō 's spinoff novel to the game.

The story centers on Kokorowa, a genius inventor goddess, writer, and Sakuna's best friend. A certain incident forces her to join Sakuna on Hinoe Island and take up farming rice with her.

Masayuki Yoshihara returns from the previous anime to direct the special at P.A. Works . Naomi Ōzora and Rika Kinugawa return as Sakuna and Kokorowa.

Andō released the spinoff novel in October 2021.

Kokorowa is also the protagonist of the upcoming spinoff game Sakuna Chronicles: Kokorowa and the Gears of Creation ( Sakuna Hime Gaiden: Kokorowa to Sо̄sei no Haguruma ).

The Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2020. XSEED Games released the game in English, and it describes the story:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

The franchise is also receiving a new new smartphone game titled Tensui no Sakuna Hime : Hinuka Junreitan ( Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin : Hinuka Cycle Soul Tales). The game will also launch for Steam in Japanese only.

Jiji & Pinch launched the Tensui no Sakuna Hime: Ikusa Datara no Kamigami manga adaptation in November 2021 and ended it in November 2022. Marvelous supervised the manga.