The Winter 2026 Manga Guide After Dark (18+)

by ANN Editorial Team,

winter202618plus

Welcome to the steamy side of ANN's Winter Manga Guide. All of these titles are intended for readers 18 and older, ranging from spicy to something a bit more, and featuring a variety of tropes, groupings, and fetishes. Come find your next adult read - there's plenty to choose from.

DECEMBER

The Cuckolding Wizard's Adventure
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Flip Flip Slowly
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts

Far From Romance
Rebecca Silverman, Caitlin Moore

Don't Feed the Trolls
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
You're All Mine Tonight
Rebecca Silverman, Bolts
God of Seduction in the Bedroom
Rebecca Silverman, Caitlin Moore

I Took In a Villainess
Lucas DeRuyter
Free-Use Academy
Erica Friedman, Lucas DeRuyter,
Bolts
Saint Lily's Magical Girls 3 -Fusion-
Erica Friedman, Lucas DeRuyter,
Bolts

Hot Sweaty Sex With the MILF Next Door
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Manifest Divinity/Finding My Divine Calling
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

Under a Pale Moon
Erica Friedman

Rain of March: Devilish Delights
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Group Chat NTR: My Girlfriend's Sex Tape
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
My Long-Lost Childhood Friend Is Stolen Away
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

Lessons from an Old Man
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts


January


Let's Make a Harem in a Zombie World!
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts
A Reincarnated Carrier's Strategy for Another World
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman
Kimiiro Days: The Color of Your Life
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts

Kiss Kiss Bae Bae
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Demon-Vanquishing Shinobi Alicia and the Womb Tattoo
Lucas DeRuyter, Erica Friedman,
Bolts

My Former Student Is a Hunk?!
Rebecca Silverman, Lucas DeRuyter

Kitayama and Minamiya
Rebecca Silverman
Let's Make a Deal!
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts
Who's the Cuck Now?
Lucas DeRuyter, Bolts


February


First Love Reunion: A Decade Later, My High School Crush Is Determined to Make Me His!
Rebecca Silverman, Erica Friedman
EX-Rank Lover: My Doting Ex-Boyfriend Wants to Make Love to Me Again and Again!
Rebecca Silverman
Stan by Me
Rebecca Silverman

The Scheming Crown Prince's Wicked Consort
Rebecca Silverman

Hibana
Erica Friedman, Lucas DeRuyter,
Rebecca Silverman

Wait, I Love You
Rebecca Silverman

Perfect Addiction
Rebecca Silverman
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Seasonal homepage / archives